Liberty and Justice Party leader, Lenox Shuman to give up Canadian citizenship

The leader of the newly-formed Liberty and Justice Party, Lenox Shuman, Saturday evening announced he would be giving up his Canadian citizenship.

“I will be giving up my Canadian citizenship,” he told a well-attended launch of the Liberty and Justice Party at the Georgetown Club, Camp Street, Georgetown.

He said his decision was motivated by the need to abide by Guyana’s laws and constitution.

Shuman said he would soon make another attempt to discuss relinquishing his Canadian citizenship with Canada’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Lilian Chatterjee.

The former Vice Chairman of the National Toshaos Council and former Toshao of St Cuthbert’s Mission also told reporters after the JLP’s launch that he had been a Canadian citizen for more than 20 years.

Asked whether he had planned to return Canada, he remarked that “those plans have been dealt with”. His wife and children were not seen at the launch.