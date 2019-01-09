“Good meeting so far” says Jagdeo on talks with Granger

President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo on Wednesday appeared to have had somewhat successful talks, going by Jagdeo’s assessment.

Emerging from a 75-minute meeting with the Guyanese leader, Jagdeo would only say preliminarily that “it was a good meeting so far”.

Opposition frontbencher, Odinga Lumumba described the talks as “a good start”. Attorney General Basil Williams added that the meeting was a win for everybody.

No details were provided. A joint communiqué was expected to be issued later Wednesday, and Jagdeo and members of his delegation said they would brief the media at 2 pm.

The talks stemmed from the controversial passage of a no-confidence motion on December 21.

Jagdeo and Granger have already signaled they are prepared to engage for the good of Guyana.

Going into the talks, Jagdeo earlier this week had said his priority agenda item was holding general elections within the stipulated 90-day period after the motion was passed.

The Opposition Leader had, however, not discounted discussing “governance” issues.

Present for the Government side were Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, Minister of State Joseph Harmon, Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan, Minister of Social Protection Amna Ally, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman and Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge.

Juan Edghill, Anil Nandlall, Odinga Lumumba, Dr. Frank Anthony, Pauline Sukhai and Irfaan Ali accompanied the Opposition Leader.