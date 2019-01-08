Thieves tie up guards, cart off safe from NIS (Melanie Damishana office), return gun, keep bullets

Thieves early Tuesday morning up the guards at the National Insurance Scheme’s (NIS) branch at Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara and carted off a safe containing GYD$600,000, police said.

A Guyana Police Force officer said three men tied up the two guards, took away a firearm belonging to one of them and then entered the building. The incident occurred at about 1:30 AM.

On retrieving the safe, Ramlakhan said investigators were told one of the thieves took out the bullets and returned the gun to the guard.

None of the bandits was arrested, but police said the guards were detained by police as investigations continue.

Sources said the money was for social security pensions.