GECOM Chairman’s sick leave extended; Constitution provides for temporary chairman

As President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo prepare to hold talks following the controversial passage of the no-confidence motion, the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission Retired Justice James Patterson’s sick leave has been extended.

“Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission, Retired Justice James Patterson has informed that his medical leave has been extended following a visit to his doctor on 7th January, 2019. The Chairman had earlier indicated that that he would resume duty on 8th January, 2019 and to reconvene a statutory meeting after being absent since early December due to illness,” GECOM said in a statement.

Jagdeo has already said he plans to primarily discuss the holding of general elections in accordance with the constitution when he meets with Granger on January 9, 2019 at the Ministry of the Presidency.

Patterson has not been at work since November 30, 2018, and GECOM on Tuesday gave no indication of when the extended sick leave ends. “While, the Chairman has been recovering well, he was advised by his doctor to have some additional rest to ensure that he fully recovers to effectively resume duty. The Chairman will provide further updates on his resumption,” the Commission added.

The seven-member commission last met on November 27.

Patterson’s extended sick leave has come at a time when the Jagdeo has said he wants to discuss preparations for general elections by March 19, 2019 in keeping with the no-confidence motion that was passed on December 21, 2018.

The accuracy of the 33-32 absolute majority vote and the eligibility of then government parliamentarian Charrandass Persaud to sit in the House because he is a Canadian citizen are now being contested by the government in the High Court.

Guyana’s constitution provide for the appointment of a temporary Chairman for the specified period of absence or illness.

President Granger’s unilateral appointment of Justice Patterson is currently the subject of appeal before the Caribbean Court of Justice, the local High and Appeal Courts having ruled that the President enjoys the right to do so if any or all the nominees by the Opposition Leader do not find favour with him.