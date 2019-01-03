House Speaker: Let the Court decide on no-confidence motion

House Speaker Dr. Barton Scotland on Friday ruled that the controversy over the validity of the recently passed no-confidence motion should be settled by the court.

While stating more than once in a statement to the sitting, which was boycotted by the opposition People’s People’s Progressive Party, that the no-confidence motion was voted by 33 to 32, he said based on the issues that have arisen they should benefit from a “full, final and complete settlement by a court of competent jurisdiction”.

The House Speaker highlighted the key issues as whether the majority vote should have been 33 or 34, the validity of the vote due to the fact that then parliamentarian Charandass Persaud is a foreign citizen and whether he could have abandoned the list of candidates.

Dr. Scotland said he usually does not prefer a third party to settle issues in the House. The Speaker added that he had hoped that the government and opposition would have by now met and discussed the implications of the no-confidence vote on December 21, 2018.

Then government lawmaker Charrandass Persaud, who had since been recalled and replaced, had sided with the PPP to give it a vote of 33 to 32.

In passing laws, other types of motions and budgets, government usually uses it’s simple majority of 33 votes.

President David Granger, who returned last weekend from another round of chemotherapy treatment in Cuba, has stated that he would soon be meeting with Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo to discuss “political cooperation”.