Toshao beheaded while intervening in domestic dispute

A Toshao in western Guyana was early New Year’s Day 2018 killed when he intervened in a domestic dispute, according to preliminary information.

Interior Police Divisional Commander, Senior Superintendent Kevin Adonis would only confirm that the incident occurred but he could not immediately say what were the circumstances.. He said a team has been dispatched to the area.

Dead is Toshao, Solomon Lewis.

Another source told Demerara Waves Online News that the incident occurred at Kurutuku Village at about 3:30 AM when he and his son intervened in a domestic dispute.

The man allegedly chopped Lewis to death and injured his son.

The source said the assailant has since escaped in the jungle, but he was certain that villagers in the mixed Akawaio and Carib community would capture him.

Kurutuku is located in the upper Cuyuni area of Region Seven and it is part of a cluster that includes Eteringbang which is near the Guyana-Venezuela border.