Corentyne brothers killed by armed robbers

Two brothers were killed Old Year’s Night 2018 when they resisted three armed robbers at their Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne residence, the Guyana Police Force said.

Dead are 45-year old Premchand Samaroo and Harricharran Samaroo, who were labourers.

“Investigations revealed that the victims were together under the house conversing when the suspects with weapons brandished , pounced and demanded cash and other valuables during which process the deceased who refused to comply, were beaten and shot,” police said in a statement.

Premchand was shot and Harricharran was lashed several times to his face, investigators were told.

The three masked men armed with a handgun, shotgun and cutlass, carted off cash from two other persons identified as 58-year old Irene Samaroo and 81-year old Monilall Samaroo.

The brothers were rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

Up to Tuesday afternoon, no one was arrested, but police said they were making “stringent efforts” to nab the perpetrators.