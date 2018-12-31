DPP Shalimar-Hack among five now Senior Counsel

President David Granger has conferred the honour of Senior Counsel on five legal practitioners who have displayed a high quality of service in the legal profession and in their knowledge of the law, with effect from January 1, 2019, the Ministry of the Presidency said Monday.

The long-serving legal practitioners are Mrs. Shalimar Ali-Hack, Mr. Stephen Fraser, Mrs. Carole James-Boston, Mr. Robert Ramcharran and Mr. Rajendra Poonai.

The five legal practitioners will be presented with their instruments of commission, elevating them to Senior Counsel at a ceremony to be announced later, the government said.