Guyana’s first Amerindian Affairs Minister dies

Guyana’s first Amerindian Affairs Minister, Vibert De Souza died on Saturday two days shy of his 74th birthday, following a prolonged heart condition, his brother said.

De Souza collapsed at about 6 PM at his Eccles, East Bank Demerara residence where he lived with his wife and daughter.

His brother, Marco, said he last saw his brother on December 23 when he complained of a pain that was apparently associated with a muscle strain.

De Souza, who hailed from Moruka, North West District, served as Amerindian Affairs Minister from 1992 to 2001.

A devout Roman Catholic, he had also worked with several privately-owned businesses and was a had been a member of the Guyana Organisation of Indigenous Peoples and the Progressive Youth Organisation, the youth arm of the opposition People’s Progressive Party.

He was also an avid musician.