Gold-seeking 11-year old school dropout dies in mining pit collapse

An 11-year old boy died when a mining pit, which he and nine others allegedly undermined in search of gold, collapsed, police said.

Dead is Tyrone Tyrel De Souza, who dropped out of school died, on December 27, 2018 at about 10:30 PM at Fish Creek Backdam, Big Creek, North West District.

Investigators were told that the lad and nine other persons were illegally at Terrence Yarde’s mining operation which includes an 80-foot deep pit where they proceeded to undermine a section in search of gold.

The Guyana Police Force said the pit collapsed, trapping the boy in “mud and water”.

De Souza’s body was recovered at about 9 AM on December 28, 2018 and it was taken to the Port Kaituma Community Hospital at about 5 PM where he was officially pronounced dead.

About two hours before the incident, Yarde closed his operation, which includes several dredges in the pit, and left for Port Kaituma.