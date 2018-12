Police probing report of child’s death in mining pit collapse

The Guyana Police Force on Friday confirmed that it was probing a report that a boy, about at least 11 years old, died after a gold mining pit collapsed on him.

A police force official said a team of law enforcement officers and officials of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) have left for the area.

The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday at Big Creek, Port Kaituma.

Mining pits collapse in Guyana, despite repeated efforts, including guidelines on how to dig a pit.