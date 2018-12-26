Brazilian farmer killed in Rupununi; one arrested

A Brazilian farmer was killed, hours after he had been at a house at Moco Moco village, Rupununi drinking at a house on Tuesday, Christmas day, police said.

He has been identified as 44-year old Elvis Aulicio, 44, a farmer of Bon Fin, Brazil.

Investigators are treating the incident as “murder”. A man has been taken into custody for questioning, police said.

Police said Aulicio’s body was found on a track in the open savannah at Moco Moco Village, Central Rupununi about 2 AM Boxing Day “with wounds to his back and forehead.”

The probe so far has revealed that he was imbibing at a house in Moco Moco Village on Christmas Day and he left about 10 PM.

The body is presently at the Lethem Public Hospital mortuary.