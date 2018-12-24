Jagdeo-Granger meeting in early January on post no-confidence issues; govt should perform only “routine functions”- Jagdeo

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo on Monday announced that President David Granger has agreed with him early next month after the Guyanese leader returns from Cuba from another round of cancer treatment.

Jagdeo said Minister of State, Joseph Harmon has since written him, stating that the President would be willing to meet with him at a date to be set in January.

Jagdeo said he intends to raise with Granger, among other issues, preparations for general elections by March 21, following the no-confidence motion that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP) won with 33 votes after a government legislator sided with the opposition.

Also expected to be raised in the meeting are the implications of the poor health of the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission, Retired Justice James Patterson in recent weeks, the PPP’s expected caretaker status of the government in light of constitutional provisions and closer political cooperation between the PPP and the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR)-dominated A Partnership for National Unity.

Jagdeo also floated the idea of possibly raising with the President a pre-election political pact that none of them would take campaign contributions from any oil company.

In terms of the caretaker status of the government, the former Guyana President observed that the constitution provides for the President and the Cabinet to resign once the confidence motion is passed by a majority of members and for elections to held within 90 days or such longer period as two-thirds of the National Assembly decided.

He called on government to only be responsible only for routine security and social sector services,and payment of salaries. “Anything outside the routine functioning of the State must come to a halt because the government has fallen. The have diminished authority,” he told a press conference.

“We will have now enhanced scrutiny are aware that there would be a mad grab…,” said Jagdeo.

