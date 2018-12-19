No charge for Travis Chase; shot bottle-thrower to face courts

Television journalist Travis Chase will not be charged with shooting a labourer behind his leg, but the injured bottle-throwing man would have to face the court for throwing missiles, police said.

“The case file in respect of journalist Travis Chase has been returned with advice given to the effect that no charge be instituted against him but rather against the other party Jimmy Ramgobin with the offencea”throwing missiles on a public way to the annoyance or danger of any person”, the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

The Guyana Police Force had already said investigators had obtained statements in support of Chase.

Chase on 2nd December, 2018 shot and injured after he allegedly lobbed several bottles at the well-known television journalist outside his girlfriend’s home.

Ramgobin was shot in his lower right leg and taken to hospital.

The Guyana Police Force said at about 4:30 Sunday morning at De Abreau Street, Newtown Kitty, Chase arrived with his girlfriend and observed Ramgobin in front of the yard. On approaching the labourer, he allegedly lobbed several bottles at the journalist.

“The suspect reportedly exited his vehicle and approached the victim who allegedly attacked and began hurling bottles at him from a bag he had possessed, which forced him (suspect) to take evasive action and discharged his weapon at the victim who was struck once,” police said.