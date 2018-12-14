P&P Insurance Brokers ups annual donation to organisations

P&P Insurance Brokers on Friday announced an increase in its annual donation to senior citizen, children homes and other non-governmental charitable organisations.

The insurance company handed out a total of GYD$1.5 million to 12 organisations at its annual presentation function held on Friday, 14th December, 2018 at its new office located at 272/273 Lamaha Street, North Cummingsburg, Georgetown.

The presentation this year differed compared to 10 organisations receiving a $100,000 each, making a total donation of $1,000,000.

However, this year, Mr. Vikash Panday, Executive Director of P&P Insurance Brokers said that the number of organizations “will be increased from ten to twelve” with the addition of the Tina Insanally Foundation and the Bal Nivas Shelter. The donations have been increased from GYD$100,000 to GYD$125,000 making a total donation this year GYD$1,500,000.

Mr Panday said that P&P was very happy to be making these presentations as it “represented one of the core values of P&P and that is to give back and assist the community.”

The twelve organizations that received the cheques from Ms. Vijaya Panday are Bless the Children Home, Canaan Children Home, Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre, Uncle Eddie’s Home, Friends of the Archer’s Home , The Dharam Shala, David Rose School for the Handicapped, Cheshire Homes Guyana, Hauraruni Girls Home

Bright Horizon Family Home, Tina Insanally Foundation and Bal Nivas Shelter