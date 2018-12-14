Del Monte Fiesta Corn recalled due to “life threatening risk”- Food and Drugs Dept

The Government Analyst-Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) on Friday announced the recall of Del Monte Fiesta Corn “due to under-processing which poses a life threatening risk to consumers.”

“More than 60,000 cases of Del Monte’s Fiesta Corn Seasoned with Red & Green Peppers are being recalled because the ingredients weren’t adequately processed,” the Guyanese agency said, adding the move was in line with a decision by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA noted that product was distributed to in 25 US and 12 countries including Guyana.

The GA-FDD says the details of the recalled product are 15.25 OZ or 432g – Cans with UPC # 2400002770 at the top of the label: 24000 02770 with the following ‘Best If Used By’ dates stamped on the bottom of the cans: August 14, 2021; August 15, 2021; August 16, 2021; Sept 3, 2021; Sept 4, 2021; Sept 5, 2021; Sept 6, 2021; Sept 22, 2021; and Sept 23, 2021.

The Department says it has since been in contact with the local distributor, Toucan Industries who have imported 204 cases X 12 cans X 15.25 Oz or 432g.

“Of that amount 150 cases were distributed locally and 54 cases have been placed on hold in the distributor’s warehouse. In addition, 408 cases are currently in transit to Guyana. The distributor has been instructed to notify the department of the arrival of the 408 cases,” the GA-FDD says.

The department says it has since granted approval for Toucan Industries to initiate a voluntary recall of the affected products.”All affected products will be destroyed under the supervision of this department at the completion of the recall and detaining exercise,” the agency said.

Consumers are advised not to use this product with the identified UPC # or ‘Best if Used by Date” and to return it to the place of purchase.