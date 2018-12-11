Children discover parents’ bloodied bodies in bedroom

Police are investigating the murder of a woman and her reputed husband whose stabbed bodies were found in their bedroom.

Dead are Naco Hale, 34, and her reputed husband Alwin Blucher, 48, of lot 522 Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

Investigators believed the incident occurred between 11 PM Monday and 5:30 AM Tuesday.

“The couple was found motionless in their bedroom with multiple stab wounds about their bodies and a pair of blood-stained scissors, was found next to the body of the female,” the Guyana Police Force said.

Investigations revealed that about 8 PM Monday the couple was engaged in a heated argument about a pending criminal case against Blucher .

He was charged with the alleged wounding of the eldest of their four children last August.

After the disagreement, police were told that everyone-parents and four children-retired to bed in their respective rooms.

“The children made the discovery and alerted neighbours,” police said.

The bodies are at Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.