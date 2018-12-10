No money for Commissioner of Information; Civil Defence now under GDF

No money has been allocated to the Office of the Commissioner of Information for 2019, Minister of State Joseph Harmon said Monday.

He made the disclosure during consideration of estimates of expenditure for next year.

The Commissioner of Information, Retired Justice Charles Ramson has security of tenure under the law.

However, since the government changed in May 2015, he has complained that he has not received any salary, has no support staff and has not been given any work to do.

Ramson in 2017 sued government for salaries owed for a considerable period of time.

Ramson was appointed Commission of Information under the People’s Progressive Party in 2013.

The Access to Information legislation and the Commissioner of Information was touted as part of Guyana’s transparency in providing otherwise secret or confidential information, except for certain categories.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State announced that the Civil Defence Commission now comes under the Guyana Defence Force.

Previously, that emergency response agency had been the direct responsibility of the Ministry of the Presidency.