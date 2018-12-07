GNSC gets newly revised ISO standard

The Guyana National Shipping Corporation Ltd has been successfully re-certified in line with the newly revised ISO 9001:2015 standard, the company announced Friday.

The company says it previously earned certification under ISO 9001:2008 in 2012 and has been audited and registered annually by SGS Certification Services.

Three Departments of the Guyana National Shipping Corporation Limited (the Shipping Agency, Insurance Division and the Coastal Shipping Department) are ISO 9001:2008 Certified and this early adoption underlines its positioning ‘we care your cargo’ and our commitment to quality, efficiency, consistency and high levels of customer service and satisfaction.

International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 is the most updated standard of its kind and focuses on quality management systems and performance. It assists companies in developing a management system that aligns quality with their wider business strategy. There is a focus on risk-based thinking and accountability in all organizational processes that helps improve communications, efficiency and implementation of continuous improvement. “Our passing of the audit with flying colours and re-certification proves that we just don’t talk about quality we live by it every day,” says Managing Director Mr. Andrew Astwood.

“We are excited to earn certification to ISO 9001:2015 and feel it provides additional assurance to our customers that we are focused on continuous improvement and customer satisfaction” said Mr. Rajesh Parmanand, GNSC’s ISO Coordinator.

“Our move from ISO 9001:2008 to the updated standard demonstrates our desire to always perform at the highest levels of quality and efficiency. It’s essential to delivering innovative, high quality and customer-focused solutions for our customers’ shipping, cargo and insurance needs” Mr. Gidel Thomside, Shipping Manager was quoted as saying.

GNSC thanked all employees for their contribution towards achieving re-certification and invites all stakeholders, port users, cargo owners, customers and the community for their active involvement in the continual improvement of the services we provide.

The GNSC says it is pioneer among Ports in Guyana in implementing the ISO 9001:2008 standards