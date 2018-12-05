Suspect shot, arrested during attempted car theft

Guyanese police said they early Wednesday morning shot and injured one of four men during an exchange of gunfire as the lawmen foiled an attempt to steal a car at Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara.

Investigators said the 24-year old injured man, after he was treated and discharged, accompanied police to his home at Sophia where three spent shells were found. Police said the suspect was also wanted for simple larceny of a motorcar in ‘A’ Division.

Police said the men twice attempted to steal a motor car which was parked at West Road, Sparendaam, and were confronted with the suspects at Goedverwagting.

“The suspects allegedly discharged several rounds at the lawmen who returned fire and wounded one of men, whilst the others reportedly escaped,” police said.

Investigators are making stringent efforts to apprehend the other suspects, police said.