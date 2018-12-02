TV journalist shoots bottle-hurling labourer

A labourer was Sunday morning shot and injured after he allegedly lobbed several bottles at well-known television journalist outside his girlfriend’s home, police said.

Twenty-eight year old Jimmy Ramgobin was shot in his lower right leg and taken to hospital for medical attention.

Police said they have since seized the licensed firearm as part of the investigations. The Guyana Police Force did not release the name of the journalist, but sources identified him as Travis Chase.;

The Guyana Police Force said at about 4:30 Sunday morning at De Abreau Street, Newtown Kitty, Chase arrived with his girlfriend and observed Ramgobin in front of the yard. On approaching the labourer, he allegedly lobbed several bottles at the journalist.

“The suspect reportedly exited his vehicle and approached the victim who allegedly attacked and began hurling bottles at him from a bag he had possessed, which forced him (suspect) to take evasive action and discharged his weapon at the victim who was struck once,” police said.

Police said they obtained statements in support of Chase.