Republic Bank takes over Scotiabank’s operations in Guyana, other Caribbean countries

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad: Tuesday November 27, 2018 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) on Tuesday announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Scotiabank’s banking operations in Guyana and several other Caribbean countries.

The other Scotiabank operations in the takeover are in St. Maarten and the Eastern Caribbean territories, including Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The purchase price is USD 123 million, which represents USD 25 million consideration for total shareholding of Scotiabank Anguilla Limited; and a premium of USD 98 million over net asset value for operations in the remaining eight (8) countries.

This price does not include any amounts required to capitalize the branches post-closing. The agreement, executed on November 27, 2018 signalled the commencement of a transaction that is subject to all regulatory and other customary approvals and conditions.

In making the announcement, Ronald F deC. Harford, Chairman of RFHL, said “This acquisition represents another major milestone for the Republic Group. As we grow and acquire significant positions in our existing markets, it is important that we continue to broaden our footprint, regionally and internationally. This agreement, which is subject to all regulatory approvals, affords us the opportunity to reach more clients in the Eastern Caribbean and Guyana, two markets we are familiar with, and build new relationships in St. Maarten. We are confident that our expanded presence or entrance in those markets will redound to the benefit of Scotiabank’s clients and employees as well as Republic’s existing stakeholders. I would like to thank Scotiabank for the confidence expressed in our ability to look after their valuable clients, and we are pleased that all impacted employees of Scotiabank in the 9 countries will join the Republic Group.”

The Republic Group’s total asset base as at September 30, 2018 stood at USD10.5 billion, with equity at USD 1.5 billion and profits attributable to shareholders for the year ended September 30, 2018 of USD 198 million. This acquisition will increase the Group’s asset size by approximately USD 2.5 billion and will be accretive to the earnings of the Group by approx.. USD$0.20 per share. Citigroup Global Markets Inc. is advising RFHL on this transaction.

“Scotiabank is proud to work with the Republic Group – a leader in financial services in the Caribbean who is well positioned to invest and grow the business, and to provide customers across the region with leading financial solutions that meet their needs,” said Ignacio (Nacho) Deschamps, Group Head, International Banking at Scotiabank.

Harford explained that RFHL’s focus on seeking out expansion opportunities in the Caribbean is a testament to the Group’s confidence in and commitment to the Caribbean region. He added, “We have a proven track record of adding value to the markets we enter, and we look forward to partnering with the teams in these territories to deliver excellence in customer satisfaction, employee engagement and social responsibility.”

Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) is the registered owner of all of the banks in the Republic Group – Republic Bank Limited, Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited, Republic Bank (Barbados) Limited, Republic Bank (Grenada) Limited, Republic Bank (Suriname) N.V., and Republic Bank (Ghana) Limited, as well as Republic Securities Limited and other subsidiaries. Across these markets, RFHL offers an extensive range of banking services, including credit and debit card issuance and processing, leasing, trustee services, mutual fund and investment management, and merchant banking.