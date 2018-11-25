Bandit takes police to Hell Hill for gun after robbery- investigators

A gold miner, who allegedly robbed a female shopkeeper at gunpoint, was arrested and he took Guyanese police to Hell Hill, North West District for the gun he reportedly used during the robbery, police said.

The accused, who lives at Minab , Matthew’s Ridge, North West District, allegedly robbed the businesswoman last Friday of cash, raw gold and other valuables.

One day later on Saturday, the 21-year old suspect was arrested at Bamboo Landing, North West District with several of the stolen items in his possession. He has since been handed over to police.

Investigators said he has since admitted to the crime. “During interrogation he took investigators to a location at Hell Hill,Matthew’s Ridge and handed over an unlicensed 9MM pistol with a magazine and nineteen live matching rounds.