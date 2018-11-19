2019 National Budget date announced

Finance Minister, Winston Jordan announced that Monday, November 26, 2018 is the date on which the 2019 National Budget would be presented.

He made the announcement at the commencement of Monday’s sitting of the National Assembly.

Jordan’s announcement came one day after he indicated in a letter to the media that government employees would receive increases in salaries for 2019 and 2020.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Carl Greenidge last week stated that the 2019 National Budget would be very important as it is the last elections before 2020.

Guyana’s next general and regional elections are due to be held no later than August, 2020.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Dr. Barton Scotland made no reference to the receipt or status of the no-confidence motion that was delivered to the Clerk of the National Assembly, Sherlock Isaacs last week.

The motion is expected to be placed on the parliamentary agenda of the House at least 12 days after it was received which makes that November 27, 2018.

But Budget debate usually begins one day week after the estimates of revenues and expenditures are tabled in the House.