Third Lusignan prison escapee recaptured

The last of the three prisoners, who recently escaped from the Lusignan Prison, was early Sunday morning captured, police said.

The Guyana Police Force said Sudesh Dyal was caught at Tuschen Squatting Area ,East Bank Essequibo at about 3 AM.

Acting on information received ,a police team led by Divisional Commander Senior Superintendent Edmond Cooper, “swooped down at the location and apprehended the fugitive without any incident”, police said.

On October 15, Travis Evans, age 23 of C field Sophia; Dyal, 23 remanded for break and enter and larceny and escape from custody, and Dexroy Pollard, 29, break and enter and larceny, of Wales Village scaled the wall at a Holding Bay and escaped.

Evans was recaptured five days later at Soesdyke, and Pollard was held early November at Free and Easy Village, West Bank Demerara.