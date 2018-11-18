Drug pushers wanted for killing addict

Four males were Sunday being sought for the stabbing death of a drug addict because he stopped buying narcotics from them, the Guyana Police Force said.

Dead is 45-year old ‘Buckman’ of no fixed place of abode. Investigators were told the incident occurred at about 11 O’clock Saturday night 23:00h at Leopold & Lombard Streets, Georgetown.

“The victim who was stabbed multiple times by the suspects because he and others reportedly stopped buying drugs from them, succumbed to his injuries whilst receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation,” police said.

Investigators were told there is a new drug pusher in the area who is attracting buyers.