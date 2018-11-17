Palms inmate allegedly threatens nurse with gun

A 79-year old former prison officer, who lives at the Palms, has been arrested and his licenced handgun seized after he threatened a nurse there, police said.

Police said he allegedly threatened a male nurse at the said institution about 8:15 Thursday night.

Investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect had a misunderstanding in the ward and the victim went to another ward and when he was walking up the stairway the suspect ,who was at the top of the stairway confronted him with a gun in his hand and pointed it at the victim who managed to disarm him and summoned the police, who promptly arrived and took possession of the firearm and arrested the ex prison officer.