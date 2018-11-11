President Granger’s return delayed

President David Granger should have returned on Sunday (today) from Cuba but that has since been pushed back, top government officials said.

No new date has been provided.

Granger left Guyana on October 30, 2018 for “medical investigations” following the advice of his Trinidad-based doctors’ review of test results one week earlier.

In an update last week, government had said the President was recovering and awating test results.

The President was absent from Remembrance Day Service and now that it is clear he will not be returning on Sunday, it means he will not be casting his ballot in Georgetown in Guyana’s Local Government Elections on Monday, November 12, 2018. Possibly, he could vote by proxy or through the Guyana Embassy in Cuba.

The President, 73, has lost some weight in recent months.