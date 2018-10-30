Video: President Granger confirms recent visit to Trinidad prompted visit to Cuba for medical investigation

PRESIDENT DAVID GRANGER SPEAKS ABOUT HIS VISIT TO CUBA FOR A MEDICAL INVESTIGATION PRESIDENT DAVID GRANGER SPEAKS ABOUT HIS VISIT TO CUBA FOR A MEDICAL INVESTIGATIONPresident David Granger and First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger departed Guyana this morning for Cuba. While there, the President will undergo a medical investigation. Speaking at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) this morning the President said, “The Guyanese public should be assured that once those investigations are complete they would be kept abreast with the health of the President of the Republic.”Note:The content herein is the sole property of the Government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana. The Government of Guyana does not own the copyright to the music used in this production. Posted by Demerara Waves- Guyana's Leading Source for Breaking News and News Updates on Tuesday, October 30, 2018

President David Granger has confirmed that he went earlier this month to Trinidad for additional medical consultations following the emergence of symptoms, a move that has now prompted his decision to go to Cuba for further “investigation”.

He left Tuesday and is scheduled to return on November 11, one day before Local Government Elections.

He recalled being given a clean bill of health during his annual medical check-up that was conducted in May, 2018 instead of August, 2018 due to his impending Congress of the People’s National Congress Reform and the impending Local Government Elections. However, on October 22, 2018 the President flew out quietly to Trinidad where he again visited his doctors.

“At that time I was given literally a clean bill of health and I came back and I worked…However, within a few weeks I started to notice some symptoms and after the symptoms didn’t go away, I decided to return to Trinidad and Tobago which I did last Monday to revisit the tests which were done in May and at that time they discovered some symptoms which needed further investigation so I just agreed with that diagnosis and made arrangements to go to Cuba for further investigations,” he said in a video release on the Ministry of the Presidency’s Facebook Page.

At this time, there is no clear indication of disorder of what the nature of the disorder is. It’s a question of investigation and I think I can get the best advice in Cuba so I cannot say what there is or what is wrong and the doctors, themselves, have not specifically pointed to any ailment which requires investigation; that’s what I’m going for,” he said.

The President, 73, said Guyanese public will be kept abreast of the health of the president once those investigations are completed. He on Monday held discussions with all the People’s National Congress members of his Cabinet.

He is being accompanied by First Lady, Sandra Granger.

The President has lost some weight in recent weeks and occasionally experiences some difficulty in delivering speeches.

PNCR General Secretary and Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally said Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo would perform the duties of President and Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge would perform the duties of Prime Minister.