Justice Kennard rules out apologising to Mayor Chase-Green for “shut up” order

Chairman of the Commission of Inquiry, Retired Chancellor of the Judiciary Cecil Kennard on Monday said he would not apologise for telling City Mayor, Patricia Chase-Green to “shut up” last week Friday.
“I have no apology for making that statement,” he said.
Kennard highlighted that instead of answering questions, Chase-Green last week Friday was asking questions of the Commission’s lawyer, Attorney-at-Law Everton Singh-Lammy and she continued “prattle”
Deputy Mayor, Akeem Peter was among those at the weekend who on Facebook supported the Mayor against the manner of the admonition by the Commission of Inquiry Chairman.
Kennard said he intended to perform his duties in accordance with the oath that he has taken to ensure a proper investigation is conducted and recommendations made.
Kennard noted that he has been a lawyer for 56 years during which he had been appointed State Counsel and seconded by then President Forbes Burnham to Antigua and Barbuda as Director of Public Prosecutions. Before his three-year secondment had been completed, Kennard said Burnham had recalled him to Guyana and appointed him a High Court Judge. He was subsequently appointed a Justice of Appeal and Chancellor.
Kennard: Madame, please don’t ask the lawyers’ questions. You there to answer questions
Chase-Green: Well, I’m answering but I did not appreciate the question he asked
Kennard: Well, say that…Don’t attempt to be rude
Chase-Green: I’m not being rude
Kennard: You are attempting to be rude
Chase-Green: No, I’m not attempting to be rude
Kennard: Take that sort of attitude to the City Hall, not here
Chase-Green: I’m not attempting to be rude and I will not be rude in here
Kennard: Can you shut up and listen to the questions
Chase-Green: Well, then I will not be able to answer questions