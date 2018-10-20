Youth held for probe into attempted murder

A man, who allegedly lashed another man to his shoulder, was relieved of the piece of wood and struck to his head.

Suffering from a fractured skull and hospitalised in a semi-conscious condition is 18-year old Peter Livingstone of Lot 2 La Retraite, West Bank Demerara.

The incident occurred Friday at 8:PM in the same village.

Police have since arrested the assailant 17-year old Stephan Duncan, a welder of Lot 15 Old Road, La Retraite West Bank Demerara.

Investigators are treating the incident as an attempted murder.

Police said Livingstone and Duncan, who are on speaking terms, were troubling each other when Livingstone became annoyed and lashed Duncan once with a piece of wood to his left side shoulder,

Duncan reportedly relieved Livingstone of the same piece of wood and lashed him to his head, causing him to collapse and fall to the ground.

Duncan then picked up Livingstone in an unconscious state and took him to the West Demerara Regional hospital where he was examined by a doctor on duty and it was reported that he has a fractured skull.

He was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hopital where he was admitted a patient in the male surgical ward.

The scene was searched for the wood which was used but it was not found, persons in the area were questioned and useful information was received, police said.