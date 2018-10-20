Internet Radio

Fire destroys girls’ orphanage

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in News October 20, 2018

An early Saturday morning fire destroyed the Shaheed’s Girls Home at Oleander Gardens East Coast Demerara.

Left homeless are 18 girls and one caretaker.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

