Fire destroys girls’ orphanage Posted by: Denis Chabrol in News October 20, 2018 0 An early Saturday morning fire destroyed the Shaheed’s Girls Home at Oleander Gardens East Coast Demerara. Left homeless are 18 girls and one caretaker. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Click to Share This Article:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) 2018-10-20 Denis Chabrol