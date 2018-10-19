Soldiers charged with rape granted bail

Two Guyana Defence Force (GDF) soldiers, who are accused of raping a woman, were Friday each granted GY$300,000 bail.

They are 22-year old Raulston Reid of 174 Duchfour Scheme, East Coast Demerara and 21-year old Isaiah Rawlins of Wisrock, Linden.

Police said the duo, who was stationed at the Anna Regina army base, were not required to plea to the indictable charge. The prosecution objected to bail but the court decided to grant them their pre-trial liberty.

They were granted bail by Suddie Magistrate, Esther Sam and ordered to report to the Anna Regina police station every Friday.

They are due to appear at the Charity Magistrate Court on December 3, 2018.