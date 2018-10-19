Murder accused prison escapee recaptured

Murder accused prison escapee, Travis Evans, was Friday morning caught at Timehri, police and prison officials said.

“I wish to commend all those persons who assisted and i now encourage others to be equally helpful,” Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels said.

A joint security services team received a tip-off that he was on the road probably awaiting transportation. Samuels said Evans was arrested at about 7:45 am at the Soesdyke Junction.

There was no confrontation and no firearm was found in his possession, police said.

Evans was one of three remanded prisoners who scaled a wall at one of the Lusignan Prisons holding bays and escaped on October 15, 2018.

The other two are still at large.