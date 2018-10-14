Youth killed while preventing husband from hitting wife

A man, who intervened in heated domestic dispute between husband and wife, was stabbed to death. The suspected killer has since been arrested and the murder weapon retrieved, the Guyana Police Force said Sunday.

Dead is 19-year old Nyron Vyphuis, a labourer of Circuit Ville, Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

“Investigations revealed that the suspect was quarreling with his common-law wife and was about to hit her when the deceased intervened and stopped him from hitting her.

An argument ensued and the suspect allegedly inflicted a fatal stab with a knife to the left region of Vyphuis’ stomach,” police said.

The incident occurred at about 7 PM Saturday at Circuit Ville.

A 40-year old vendor of has since been arrested and is assisting with the investigation.