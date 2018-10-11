Internet Radio

Former Guyana sugar industry foreman jailed in Britain for raping elderly woman at care home

Reproduced from Plymouth Live

Himwanth Ramkishun raped a dementia sufferer (Image: Plymouth Live)

An evil member of staff has been caged for 16 years for raping an elderly resident with dementia at a Plymouth, United Kingdom care home.

Plymouth Live newspaper reported on October 5, 2018 that laundryman Himwanth Ramkishun, aged 54, took advantage of the helpless 76-year-old grandmother in her bed, a jury decided

But he left behind a condom containing his DNA at the Freshfields nursing home in St Budeaux, Plymouth Crown Court heard.

Callous Ramkishun tried to cover up by planting other condoms around the home and involved his innocent wife – a duty manager there.

The victim has since passed away.

Recorder Donald Tait told the sobbing defendant: “For the families of elderly relatives who can no longer be looked after in their own homes, this represents their worst nightmare.

“They place the day to day care of their loved ones in places such as Freshfields.

“I turn to the defendant, for your own sexual gratification, you took advantage of an extremely vulnerable lady. You then tried to cover your tracks and potentially incriminate other members of staff.

You are an evil individual. This is one of the worst offences of its type.”

Himwanth Ramkishun

She broke down in tears in the corridor, supported by other members of the staff.

Ramkishun, a grandfather, broke down into sobs as he was taken away to start his sentence, watched by his wife Ivorine.

