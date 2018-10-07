Essequibo coast farmer allegedly shoots another another…”me miss the ackurie”

A Queenstown, Essequibo Coast farmer is in police custody as investigators probe the shooting of another farmer in the Quwenstown backlands early Saturday morning, Guyana Police Force sources said.

Sustaining pellet wounds to his middle lower back and left buttock is 54-year old Lynden Smith of 57 Queenstown. He was treated at the Suddie Hospital.

Peters said he did not see anyone, but shortly after the loud explosion at about 5:30 am he felt a burning sensation and heard someone saying “me miss the ackurie”.

“The suspect denied shooting any round but admitted to being at the back dam.He is in custody assisting with the investigation,” police said.

His firearm and six cartridges were lodged at station.