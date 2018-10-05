Gun-toting bandits invade pensioners’ home, cart off cash, TV; son alleges tardy 911 response

Five bandits, two of whom were armed with handguns, early Friday morning invaded the home of an elderly couple and stole GY$70,000 cash and a 32″ flat screen TV valued $70,000, police said.

Their son, media personality, Neaz Subhan said his parents, 73-year old Mohamed Osman Subhan and 84-year old Khairool Subhan were not injured because his father begged the bandits not to injure him because he has to care for his disabled wife.

“On the date and time mentioned they were asleep in a bedroom in the upper flat when he was confronted by the perpetrators who demanded cash and valuables after which they ransacked the room and escaped with the television,” police said.

Subhan believed that if police had responded promptly, the bandits could have been nabbed at the scene of the crime at A’ Craig, East Bank Demerara. The incident occurred at about 2:10 AM.

Subhan said a police officer answered the 911 emergency number and gave him another number for a station in the district that turned out to be the Providence Police Station. The policeman, who answered, according to the younger Subhan then referred him to Grove Police Station.

He further claimed that Grove Police Station informed him that only two persons were on duty and there was no patrol.

The media personality said it was only after he called the Operations Room in Georgetown that a patrol was deployed.

Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner Marlon Chapman said the 911 system is located in the Operations Room. He expressed surprise that Subhan did not call him. Chapman promised to investigate the claim, although he said the 911 system is manner by a senior police officer.

No one has been arrested.