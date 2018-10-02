Guyanese woman pleads guilty to illegally re-entering U.S.

Reproduced from The Daily Gazette

SCHENECTADY — A Guyanese woman who was deported from the United States nearly 20 years ago pleaded guilty Monday to illegally re-entering the country.

Indrawattie Sookram, 40, admitted she re-entered the U.S. in 2000 after having been deported from the country in September 1999, according to a news release.

The announcement was made by Grant Jaquith, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of New York, in conjunction with Kevin Kelly, the special agent in charge of the Buffalo Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations.

The news release said Sookram had been convicted in U.S. District Court of the Virgin Islands in August 1999 for using a false passport, a false visa, and a fake name (Maryan Husain) to enter the U.S.

She served six months in jail before being sent back to Guyana.

Sookram was arrested by a Homeland Security Investigations agent in May in Schenectady, according to the news release. A fingerprint check revealed her previous conviction.

Senior U.S. Judge Fredrick Scullin Jr. is schweduled to sentence Sookram on May 20, 2019. She faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.