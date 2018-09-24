Guysuco gets new board

The Guyana government on Monday confirmed the appointment of a new Board of Directors for the state-owned Guyana Sugar Corporation (Guysuco), after months of haggling over who has the authority to appoint that governance structure.

After the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL), which is closely linked to the Ministry of Finance, had taken over responsibility for a number of the closed estates and factories, a new Guysuco Board had been appointed but there had uncertainty over whether the Finance Ministry or the Ministry of Agriculture had been authorised to appoint a Board.

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon said the Board members were “submitted” to Cabinet for approval by Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder. They are John Dow (Chairman), John Browman, Richard Cumberbatch, Paul Cheong, Fitz Mc Lean, Vishnu Panday, Ramesh Persaud, Nowrang Persaud, Roy Hanoman and Claude Housty alomg with ex-officio member, Chief Executive Officer Harold Davis Jr.

The board’s tenure is for two years until August 31, 2020.