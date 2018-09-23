Drunken licensed firearm holder shoots miner

An intoxicated licensed firearm holder allegedly shot a a miner with whom he had an argument outside a bar at Mahdia Landing early Sunday morning, the Guyana Police Force said.

Sustaining gunshot injuries to his left shoulder and knee is 27-year old Shahonan ‘ Biggs’ Monderson of 10 Felicity Village,West Coast Demerara. He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was hospitalised “in a serious but stable condition.”

Investigators were told that Monderson took away the handgun, with 15 live rounds, from the assailant and promptly handed it over to the police. The suspect was arrested.

Sources named the shooter as Simon “Kenno” Hussain. The Guyana Police Force said he is a driver who resides at Second Avenue,Bartica.