Man accused of raping teenage girl dies after falling ill in police lockups

Hours before a 47-year old man was due to appear in court on charge of allegedly raping a 16-year old girl, he died at a city hospital where he was being treated for severe vomiting, the Guyana Police Force said.

Stonie Henry, a welder of 539 Mocha Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, was arrested on September 17, 2018 and charged with raping a 16-year old school girl.

He was due to be arraigned before a City Magistrate on Tuesday, but at about 6:15 AM he was seen vomiting in the East Ruimveldt police lockups.

“When questioned, he complained on feeling unwell and was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he died about 08:00hrs while receiving treatment.

Henry’s body is awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.