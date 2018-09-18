Illegal miners killed in pit cave in

A mining pit Tuesday afternoon collapsed and killed two miners at Mowasi Backdam, Konawaruk, Potaro, police

“On the date and time mentioned above, the two deceased along with other persons were working at the pit wall, when rain was falling heavy at the time. Suddenly, a large portion of the pit wall break off and fell on both deceased, covering them with large stones and gravel/mud,” the Guyana Police Force said.

Dead is 36-year old Deon “Jersey Joe” of Mabaruma, North West District and of 133 Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, and another only known as ‘Shawn’ of Aishalton Village, Rupununi. Several persons went to their assistance and about two hours after, managed to remove the lifeless bodies of the deceased, police added. They were transported to the Mahdia Hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival and their bodies stored for autopsies to be performed.

Police, accompanied by a Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) officer, were told that the miners were in a 20-foot deep pit on a mining concession owned by the late Andre Britton. The mining land is located about five miles or one hour walking from Mowasi landing.

Police suggested that persons illegally mine on the land. “Several persons normally raided the land for raw gold by using metal detector, mattock, battel, spades and small engines.”