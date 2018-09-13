Intoxicated police officer arrested for causing road death

A Guyana Police Force Deputy Superintendent has been arrested in connection with the death of a pedal cyclist.

The force said he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

“An investigation has since been launched by a Senior Officer who visited the scene and also conducted a breathalyzer test on the Officer, who was found to be above the legal limit,”a police spokesman said.

Investigators were told that at about

7:20 PM on the Boerasirie Bridge, West Coast Demerara, motorcar PTT 992 ,driven by the Deputy Superintendent of Police who is stationed in ‘D’ Division, struck down pedal cyclist Conrad Alleyne, 64, of 33 Hague, West Coast Demerara.

The officer said as he was proceeding east along the northern side of the bridge, he suddenly felt an impact and upon investigating saw the cyclist lying on the bridge with injuries about his body.

He was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital in a semi-conscious condition, treated and referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital but died on his way.