Venezuelan women arrested at West Berbice nightclub released; club manager still in custody for other offences- police

The manager of a night club at West Coast Berbice has been let off the hook of Trafficking In Persons charges after the six Venezuelans denied they were victims and proved that they were in Guyana legally, police said.

However, she is expected to face charges for allegedly assaulting a peace officer and sale of smuggled liquor.

Guyana Police Force spokesman, Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan told Demerara Waves Online News that the women are “legally in Guyana”.

The Venezuelan women and the manager were arrested Friday at about 11:30 PM during a joint operation by officers of the Guyana Revenue Authority and police after it was suspected that the foreigners were TIP “victims” and “an assortment of uncustomed goods (alcohol) was also seized from he premises”.

The operation was conducted at Hush Lodge, Bella Dam, Rosignol.

At the time of their arrest, the Venezuelans had told police that “they have their papers in Georgetown”.

The Hush Lodge manager, Elizabeth Cheong, has been arrested for assaulting a police officer and obstructing law enforcement agents in the execution of their duties.

Cheong’s Attorney-at-Law told Demerara Waves Online News on Sunday that Cheong was being held at the East La Penitence Police Station. Police said she could soon be granted station bail.