Digicel in first ever Back-to-School outreach in Linden

Digicel Guyana hosted their first ever back to school outreach in the mining town of Linden on Saturday August 25, 2018.

The event which catered for more than 300 children featured a mobile dental clinic, barbering stations, backpacks with school supplies including books, stationery; snacks, fun and games.

“This event is geared at giving back mainly to the children, hosting a back to school outreach like this in Linden has been in the cards for sometime now. This is the perfect time to do it with just a few weeks left for the summer holiday. Fostering youth and community development is one area that we at Digicel are pleased to support” Gregory Dean, CEO Digicel Guyana was quoted as saying in a statement.

In 2016 Digicel hosted their first back to school outreach of this nature where they catered to over five

hundred children. Saturday’s event saw a large turn out of parents and children at the Amelia’s Ward Basketball Court. One parent mentioned that they hope to see more events like this in the mining town and was happy to see that Digicel was giving back to the kids “I am a Digicel customer from day one and it is good to see them here in Linden today, in my home town”

Digicel Group is a total communications and entertainment provider with operations in 31 markets throughout the Caribbean, Central America and Asia Pacific. Digicel also runs a host of community-based initiatives across its markets, including Digicel Foundations in Haiti, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea and Trinidad and Tobago which focus on educational, cultural and social development programs.