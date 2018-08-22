US Congressmen land in Guyana for low-keyed visit

Several United States (US) Congressmen arrived in Guyana on Wednesday, hoping to meet with top government officials quietly.

No interactions were allowed with the media and a photo-opportunity at the Ministry of Natural Resources, Duke Street, Kingston, Georgetown was allowed only on condition that the pictures be used until after 2 PM Thursday.

The Congressmen are due to meet with President David Granger and Minister of State, Joseph Harmon on Thursday.

The American embassy in Georgetown, which coordinated the visit with the Guyana Foreign Ministry, did not issue a media advisory or statement about the visit.

News of the visit broke last week only after journalists sought confirmation from Minister of State, Joseph Harmon.

Former Guyana Foreign Minister, Clement Rohee said on Facebook that the Guyana government, through the Ministries of the Presidency and Foreign Affairs and the embassies in Georgetown and Washington, arranged the visit on such conditions.

The team was expected to comprise nine congressmen: Bod Goodlatte of Virginia, Freshman John Rutherford of Florida, Darrell Issa of California, John Curtis of Utah, Todd Rokita of Indiana, Richard Hudson, North Carolina, Mark Sanford, South Carolina, Stephen Cohen, Memphis, Tenn and Scott Peters, also of California.

Sergeant First Class Alexander Morrow, Lieutenant Colonel Eric Hanson, Staff Sergeant Michael Layton, Lieutenant Colonel Sean Foster, Robert Goodlatte, Landon Sanford, Sue Curtis, Lynn Peters, Shelly Husband, Braden Ritchie, Eric Bagwell, Ryan Breitenbach, Andrea Loving, Scott Bennett, Jamie Miller and Maunica Sthanki are the other members of the delegation.