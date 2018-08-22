Aftershock tremor jolts Guyana again

Guyana was again Wednesday jolted by another tremor as a result of what appeared to be an aftershock from a 7.2 magnitude earthquake whose epicenter was in neighbouring Venezuela.

Residents in Georgetown and West Bank Demerara Wednesday morning at about 9:27 reported feeling a slight tremor that lasted for less than one minute.

Region One (Barima-Waini) Chairman, Brentnol Ashley said Wednesday’s tremor was also felt in that north-western area of Guyana which is closer to Venezuela. “We had another tremor just now. It wasn’t as severe as yesterday. It lasted for 30 to 45 seconds,” he said.

The University of the West Indies’ Seismic Research Centre on Wednesday said the quake measured 5.9 on the Richter scale and was located near Carúpano, Venezuela. Residents in Trinidad also reported feeling the aftershock.

Ashley said there were no reported injuries or damage to buildings as a result of Tuesday’s much intense tremor that lasted for about one minute. “We had an assessment but there were no casualties or fallen houses,” he said.

He said some persons were scared and others were calm. “I have to keep calm in order for them to keep calm,” he remarked in a brief interview with Demerara Waves Online News.

In Guyana, as the quake rattled several coastal areas as well as Region One, Timehri, persons scampered out of offices, homes and even health care institutions.

Experts at the UWI Seismic Research Centre have said that aftershocks could occur soon after or months later following a quake such as the one on Tuesday. Barbados, St. Lucia, Grenada and other Caribbean islands also felt tremors.