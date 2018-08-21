BREAKING: Earth tremor rocks Guyana, Trinidad

A severe earth tremor rocked Guyana, Barbados, and Trinidad and Tobago at about 5:36 Tuesday afternoon.

The United States Geological Surveys says the 7.3 magnitude quake occurred at 5:31 PM (Guyana Time) 20 kilometers, north north west of Yaguaraparo, Venezuela to a depth of 123.2 kilometers.

People were seen running out of their offices and homes in Georgetown.

There were also reports of the quake being felt by residents in Bartica, Timehri and elsewhere.

Workers were also seen outside the Demerara Distillers Limited

building and the Guyana Rice Development Board on Cowan Street, Kingston.

At Anna Regina, the staff of the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry took no chances and exited the building.