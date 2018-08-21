Internet Radio

BREAKING: Earth tremor rocks Guyana, Trinidad

August 21, 2018

Residents on Duke Street, Kingston, Georgetown running out of their houses.

A severe earth tremor rocked Guyana, Barbados, and Trinidad and Tobago at about 5:36 Tuesday afternoon.

The United States Geological Surveys says the 7.3 magnitude quake occurred at 5:31 PM  (Guyana Time) 20 kilometers, north north west of Yaguaraparo, Venezuela to a depth of 123.2  kilometers.

People were seen running out of their offices and homes in Georgetown.

There were also reports of the quake being felt by  residents in Bartica, Timehri and elsewhere.

Workers were also seen outside the Demerara Distillers Limited

The location of the 7.3 magnitude earthquake in Venezuela.

 

 

building and the Guyana Rice Development Board on Cowan Street, Kingston.

At Anna Regina, the staff of the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry took no chances and exited the building.

 

 

 

Staff of GBTI’s Anna Regina branch evacuated the building on feeling the severe earth tremor.

 

