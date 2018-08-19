Counting of votes at PNCR’s Congress continues

Counting of votes at the People’s National Congress Reforms (PNCR) 20th biennial delegates congress was expected to continue late into Sunday night, PNCR Vice Chairman candidate Christopher Jones said.

He said just under 1,000 delegates cast votes Sunday afternoon in what he described as “smooth” process.

Jones did not expect results to become available until after 10 PM Guyana Time.

For the first time in recent memory, delegates did not vote for each candidate, but cast their votes for all of the candidates listed on one ballot. At least one person was heard insisting that the long established approach be used.

Up to about 5:30 PM delegates were voting in what was expected to be a keen contest between Volda Lawrence and Joseph Harmon for the chairmanship of the PNCR. Incumbent Chairman, Basil Williams also contested.

Party leader, President David Granger was expected to address an after-Congress rally at Stabroek Market Square. However, Jones said a concert was underway and Granger was no longer expected to address the event.